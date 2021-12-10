VIDEO: Ciara Renée in the Trailer for A SHOT THROUGH THE WALL

The trailer for A Shot Through THE WALL has been released! The new film is set to premiere in theaters and on demand on January 21, 2022.

After an accidental shooting of an innocent Black man in Brooklyn, Chinese-American police officer Mike Tan must wade through his profound guilt as he attempts to navigate the complicated worlds of media, justice, and racial politics.

Directed by Aimee Long, the film stars Kenny Leu, Ciara Renee, Clifton Davis, Lynn Chen, Tzi Ma, Derek Goh, and Dan Lauria.

Watch the new trailer here: