VIDEO: Christian Siriano Dishes on Leslie Jones Guest-Judging on Project Runway on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

Christian Siriano talks about Project Runway, Leslie Jones joining the show as a guest judge and designing the most googled red carpet look of 2019.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Christian Siriano Dishes on Leslie Jones Guest-Judging on Project Runway on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Go Inside the Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre - Home of LES MISERABLES on the West End
  • VIDEO: The Cast of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Performs 'River Deep / Mountain High' on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Stars in the Teaser for PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS on Showtime
  • VIDEO: Sing Along With 'Some Things Never Change' From FROZEN 2
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement