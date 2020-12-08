Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

VIDEO: Chris Stapleton Performs 'Devil Always Made Me Think Twice' on THE LATE SHOW

Article Pixel

Watch the performance below!

Dec. 8, 2020  

Our friend Chris Stapleton, recently honored as The ACM's "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade," returns to A Late Show to perform this track off his latest album "Starting Over."

Watch the performance below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Chris Stapleton Performs 'Devil Always Made Me Think Twice' on THE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You