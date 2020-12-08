VIDEO: Chris Stapleton Performs 'Devil Always Made Me Think Twice' on THE LATE SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Our friend Chris Stapleton, recently honored as The ACM's "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade," returns to A Late Show to perform this track off his latest album "Starting Over."
Watch the performance below!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Original RENT Cast Members Reunite to Perform 'Seasons of Love' at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
- VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For the West End Production of FROZEN
- VIDEO: Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang Perform in a Cabaret at The Duplex on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
- VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Daveed Diggs' Hanukkah Song, 'Puppy For Hanukkah'