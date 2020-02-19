VIDEO: Chris Pratt Talks JURASSIC WORLD 3 on THE ELLEN SHOW

Chris Pratt is about to start filming "Jurassic World 3," and may have divulged more than he should've about the big movie and returning characters. Chris also talked about his new Pixar movie "Onward," and how its origin story makes him emotional every time he talks about it.

Watch the interview on "The Ellen Show" below!

