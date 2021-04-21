Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Cher Talks About Her Early Career on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Check out her new documentary, "Cher & The Loneliest Elephant," premiering this Thursday on Paramount+.

Apr. 21, 2021  

Cher regales Stephen with tales from her early days working with Sonny Bono, including the time she helped a heavily-intoxicated Phil Spector make a flight.

Check out her new documentary, "Cher & The Loneliest Elephant," premiering this Thursday on Paramount+.

Watch the clip from 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Cher rose to stardom as part of a singing act with husband Sonny Bono in the 1960s, hitting No. 1 with the single "I Got You Babe" before they starred together on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour, according to Biography. Cher established a solo career of her own as well, enjoying chart-toppers like "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves," "Half-Breed" and "Dark Lady."

She pursued acting in the 1980s, starring in films like Silkwood and Mask and earning an Academy Award for her performance in Moonstruck.

Her life story was adapted into the 2018 Broadway musical "The Cher Show."

