VIDEO: Check Out the First Trailer For Stephen King's THE STAND Series

The Stand premieres exclusively on CBS All Access on Thursday, December 17.

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming limited series, The Stand, coming soon to CBS All Access.

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Stand premieres exclusively on CBS ALL ACCESS on Thursday, December 17.

The limited series stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Marsden, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, and many more.

It will also feature an all-new coda written by Stephen King.

Check out the trailer below!

