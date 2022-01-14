VIDEO: Charlie Hunnam & Morena Baccarin in LAST LOOKS Film Trailer

The trailer for Last Looks has been revealed. The film is set to be released in theaters, on demand, and digitally on February 4.

The new film stars Charlie Hunnam, Morena Baccarin, Lucy Fry, Dominic Monaghan, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Clancy Brown with Rupert Friend and Mel Gibson.

Charlie Waldo (Charlie Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alistair Pinch (Mel Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show.

When Pinch's wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch's name ... or confirming his guilt.

Watch the new trailer here: