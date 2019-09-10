VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Talks Kanye's Sunday Service with Judd Apatow on LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE

Last night on On Lights Out With David Spade, Chance The Rapper discusses Kanye's Sunday Service with panelists Judd Apatow & Brett Gelman.

Watch the clip below!



Additional panelists this week include:

Tuesday, September 10: Bhad Bhabie, Donnell Rawlings, and Guy Branum

Wednesday, September 11: Jay Leno, Natasha Leggero, Norm Macdonald and a special appearance by Kurt Busch

Thursday, September 12: The Sklar Brothers (Jason & Randy) and Mary Lynn Rajskub



Comedy Central's LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE is hosted by iconic comedian David Spade and follows THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Monday through Thursday each week. The late night series, which debuted on July 29, 2019, features Spade's signature take on the Pop culture news of the day and includes a rotating group of his comedian and celebrity friends, while also incorporating sketches and field segments.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You