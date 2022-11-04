VIDEO: Chaka Khan Reveals She Turned Down THE COLOR PURPLE on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

The legendary Chaka Khan graces the stage on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Friday, November 4.

The "I'm Every Woman" singer shares how it took her a long time to feel comfortable singing the song and why she was initially insecure singing it.

Then, Jennifer asks Chaka burning questions and the Queen of Funk reveals her first impression of Prince and her memory of turning down Steven Spielberg who offered her a role in the critically acclaimed feature "The Color Purple." Plus, tune-in to watch the multi-Grammy award-winning singer perform her latest single "Woman Like Me."

Chaka Khan Explains the Real Meaning of 'I'm Every Woman':

Chaka Khan on Her First Impression of Prince and Turning Down 'The Color Purple':

