VIDEO: Cedric the Entertainment Talks About His Worst Gig EVER on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Cedric The Entertainer pulls up to his DRIVE-INterview.
Cedric The Entertainer pulls up to his DRIVE-INterview to chat about his life as a comedian, the worst gig he's ever had, and his new hilarious movie "Opening Act."
Watch the interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Chris Colfer Talks About His Book 'A Tale of Witchcraft' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Kristen Bell Discusses Her Husband's Struggle With Addiction on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Daniel J Watts Performs 'Fish Heads' as Part of ARMSTRONG NOW Initiative
- VIDEO: Josh Gad Gets a Surprise From GOOD MORNING AMERICA