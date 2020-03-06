VIDEO: Casey Wilson Talks About Getting Arrested on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Article Pixel Mar. 6, 2020  

Star of Showtime's "Black Monday" and host of the podcast "Bitch Sesh," Casey Wilson, was overprepared for her recent arrest while protesting with Jane Fonda.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

VIDEO: Casey Wilson Talks About Getting Arrested on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: 'Any Dem Will Do' for Randy Rainbow on Super Tuesday!
  • VIDEO: See the Official Trailer for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End
  • VIDEO: James Taylor Performs 'Almost Like Being in Love' From BRIGADOON on THE LATE SHOW
  • VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'Go Crazy' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW