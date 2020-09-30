VIDEO: Brittany Howard Performs 'Baby' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Late Late Show music guest Brittany Howard shares a performance of "Baby" off her solo album "Jaime."
Watch the performance from "The Late Late Show" below!
Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Watch Preview of Alex Brightman-Voiced Beetlejuice in TEEN TITANS GO!
- VIDEO: Derek Hough Has Dancing Tips for Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
- VIDEO: Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, and the Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Perform 'All I Really Want - Democracy Remix'
- VIDEO: On This Day, September 27- Deaf West's SPRING AWAKENING Opens on Broadway!