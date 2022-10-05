Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Brendan Gleeson Takes Over the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Studio in New Promo

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock, with host Brendan Gleeson and musical guest Willow.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Saturday Night Live has shared a new promotional video for Brendan Gleeson's upcoming episode.

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 48th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances.

"SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

"Saturday Night Live," which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Watch the new promo video here:



