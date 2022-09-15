VIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two Trailer

"Winter House" season two premieres with a supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Returning to Stowe, Vt., are Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller.

Joining this season are new friends Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker.

The season features Special appearances from Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke from "Summer House," and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from "Vanderpump Rules."

Paige is looking forward to hanging out with her best friends, escape the city, and rock her winter wardrobe. She is loving her life in a long-distance relationship with Craig, but with this trip being the longest they have ever spent together as a couple, they're put to the ultimate test.

After finally committing to one person, Craig is excited to be an example of what a healthy relationship looks like. When his boorish behavior makes Paige question how to move forward, however, he's forced to decide what type of man he wants to be, and if he's really ready to settle down.

After finally tying the knot, Amanda and Kyle have never been more in love. Amanda is excited to show off their new and improved relationship, though the potential for Kyle becoming stressed out and overworked may jeopardize her plans. The newlyweds will have to find a way to balance their social life and business with married life this winter.

Ciara has been settling into life in NYC, focusing on herself and enjoying the single life. She's ready to let loose and is open to the possibility of finding romance in Stowe, but having to face an old fling first may stand in the way of her meeting someone new.

Luke is always his best when surrounded by nature, and couldn't be happier to be in the mountains. He has been working on himself and his mental health journey, but quickly finds himself in a crossfire and contemplates leaving the vacation much sooner than expected.

Entering the house, Austen is apprehensive since his behavior over the summer was controversial. He's in a much better place now and has been dating someone new, but with Ciara in such close proximity, will he be able to stay on his best behavior?

Since his whirlwind relationship last winter, Jason has taken a break from the dating scene. He's looking forward to being back with his friends, utilizing his cooking skills and even brings a new friend, Jess, with him to the house. However, he will first have to work through his past before pursuing a romance with someone new.

Jess is a beautiful Metaverse real estate agent, investor and entrepreneur from Los Angeles. After Jason slid into her DM's, she was excited to join the house and show off her WILD side to a completely new group of friends. While her party girl behavior gets her into hot water with some of her housemates, she'll also explore a romance that has the potential to last beyond the winter vacation.

An adrenaline junkie at heart and gym owner by trade, Kory comes to Vermont to meet women and hang out with his best friend and college roommate, Craig. It isn't long before Kory becomes the house heartthrob and catches the eye of more than one of the housemates, but will he be able to commit his attention to one person?

Rachel was introduced to a few of the housemates after saving the day with her floral arrangements at Kyle and Amanda's wedding. Single and ready to mingle, Rachel isn't a fan of the cold, but is always up for new adventures. When a new romance sparks in the house, Rachel will have to figure out if she's ready to deal with her hesitations about commitment and learn to open up.

"Winter House" is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Anne Swan serving as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here: