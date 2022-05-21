VIDEO: Bonnie Raitt Stops by CBS Saturday Morning to Discuss New Album, Tour, and More

Legendary singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt appeared on CBS Saturday morning today to discuss her career and upcoming tour. Raitt talks itching to get back on the road. "Just Like That..." marks her first album in six years. CBS Saturday Morning anchor Anthony Mason talked with Raitt about music-making and how her celebrated career just got even more well-deserved recognition.

Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage with "JUST LIKE THAT..." a national tour in 2022 launching in April and running through November which includes music from her brand new studio album, "Just Like That..." (released April 22nd on Redwing Records) and has captured the attention of fans and critics alike while it scores on sales charts, radio airplay and DSP playlists nationwide. First-week Billboard chart positions include #1 Current Album, #1 Current Rock Album, #1 Americana / Folk Album, #1 Blues Album, #1 Internet Album, and #1 Independent Record Label Current Albums. Raitt will perform on the Van Wezel stage on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are $52.41-$132.66 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Watch the interview below!