VIDEO: Bobby Moynihan Talks SNL Memories on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Bobby Moynihan talks about working with Seth Meyers and John Mulaney on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE and shares his most memorable SNL experiences, like working with Adam Driver on the Star Wars UNDERCOVER BOSS sketch.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.