VIDEO: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Release 'Happy Anywhere'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just released the acoustic version of "Happy Anywhere," their new single.

The pair is fresh of performing the song at the ACM's this year, where Blake also won Single of the Year for his smash hit "God Country."

Warner Music Nashville's Blake Shelton is a COUNTRY MUSIC heavyweight with over 25 #1 hit songs like "God Gave Me You", "Boys 'Round Here", "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking", "Honey Bee" and "I'll Name The Dogs". His iconic catalog also includes 6 #1 albums such as Red River Blue, Bringing Back The Sunshine, If I'm Honest and Texoma Shore. A celebrated singer, songwriter, musician and coach of Team Blake on hit TV show "The Voice", Blake has redefined what it means to be an entertainment superstar. And if that weren't enough, Blake also dabbles in the finer things by way of his Ole Red bar and restaurants, inspired by hit song "Ol' Red", and his award-winning Smithworks vodka. With every turn, Blake continues to expand his own and country music's horizons.

