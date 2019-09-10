VIDEO: Billy Bush Talks Access Hollywood Tape on CBS THIS MORNING

Sep. 10, 2019  

Billy Bush is back on television as the new host of the entertainment show "Extra." His return comes three years after he was suddenly fired, after a 2005 tape showing Bush and Donald Trump engaging in a lewd conversation about women was made public.

Watch the interview below!

In a network exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, Bush said he believes that the tape's release was the TIPPING POINT for the #MeToo movement, which he calls a "good thing" - and that he's not angry at Donald Trump for what happened.

