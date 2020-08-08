VIDEO: Bill Maher Talks With Paul Begala and Meghan Daum About the Use of the Clintons in This Year's Campaign

Maher called them 'huge distractions.'

During last night's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, Bill talked with Paul Begala and Meghan Daum about the use of the Clintons in this year's campaign, calling them 'huge distractions.'

"Bill Clinton - people are saying that there are witnesses who saw him on Jeffrey Epstein's sex island. Obviously it's denied," Maher said.

"You shake your head like that," he said when Begala reacted. "'Oh, that's impossible. Bill Clinton, a horny on sex island? Ridiculous...' Look, it's possible."

Begala argued they're "pretty talented politicians" and said Bill Clinton in particular "has credibility on the economy, which is THE ONE issue holding Trump up right now."

