VIDEO: Bill Maher Creates 'Woke' Warnings For Classic Movies

Watch his warnings for Sleeping Beauty, Rosemary's Baby, The Wizard of Oz, and more.

Mar. 21, 2021  

Bill Maher tackled the new "woke" warnings that are now being placed on older classic films so newer audiences know what they're in for.

Maher even created a few of his own, read them below:

"Sleeping Beauty" -- WARNING: "A prince kisses an unconscious woman without consent."

"The Wizard of Oz" -- WARNING: "A powerful woman of color is murdered by a rural white girl."

"Rosemary's Baby" -- WARNING: "Fails to present Planned Parenthood as a viable option."

Check out the full clip from REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER below!

He's irrepressible, opinionated, and of course, politically incorrect. Comedian and satirist Bill Maher hosts this long-running, Emmy-nominated talk show, covering the week's news and featuring a panel of guests, including actors, activists, politicians, musicians, comedians and more.

