VIDEO: Bill Maher Creates 'Woke' Warnings For Classic Movies

Bill Maher tackled the new "woke" warnings that are now being placed on older classic films so newer audiences know what they're in for.

Maher even created a few of his own, read them below:

"Sleeping Beauty" -- WARNING: "A prince kisses an unconscious woman without consent."

"The Wizard of Oz" -- WARNING: "A powerful woman of color is murdered by a rural white girl."

"Rosemary's Baby" -- WARNING: "Fails to present Planned Parenthood as a viable option."

