VIDEO: Bill And Hillary Clinton Open Up About Monica Lewinsky Affair on TODAY SHOW

More than 20 years since then-President Bill Clinton admitted to an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, a revelation that eventually led to his impeachment, he and Hillary Clinton are opening up about those events in a new docuseries. NBC's Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below.

