VIDEO: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism in Revealing Interview

Ben Affleck opened up about his alcoholism in a powerful interview with Good Morning America.

Watch the interview below!

Affleck is an actor, writer, director, and producer with credits including "Argo," "Batman V. Superman," "Gone Girl," and many more.

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You