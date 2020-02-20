Advertisement

VIDEO: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Alcoholism in Revealing Interview

Feb. 20, 2020  

Ben Affleck opened up about his alcoholism in a powerful interview with Good Morning America.

Watch the interview below!

Affleck is an actor, writer, director, and producer with credits including "Argo," "Batman V. Superman," "Gone Girl," and many more.

