Barbara Corcoran is interested in window screen company FlexScreen, and has an offer out there for entrepreneur Joe Altieri. Then Lori Greiner decides to make the same offer, making Joe choose which Shark he thinks will be best for his business.

From season 11, episode 10 of Shark Tank. Watch the clip below!

Watch SHARK TANK SUNDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You