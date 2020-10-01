Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: BTS Reminisces on What They Were Like in High School on THE TONIGHT SHOW

BTS and Jimmy reminisce about their iconic performance in Grand Central.

Oct. 1, 2020  

BTS and Jimmy reminisce about their iconic performance in Grand Central and share what they were like before they were famous.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

