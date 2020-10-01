VIDEO: BTS Reminisces on What They Were Like in High School on THE TONIGHT SHOW

BTS and Jimmy reminisce about their iconic performance in Grand Central.

BTS and Jimmy reminisce about their iconic performance in Grand Central and share what they were like before they were famous.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You