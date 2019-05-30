VIDEO: BRIDEZILLAS Returns to WE tv on June 14

"Bridezillas" returns to We tv Friday, June 14 at 10:00 pm ET/PT with even more over-the-top, crazy brides wreaking wedding havoc with all new epic meltdowns, wild bachelorette blowouts, family feuds and so much more! The fan favorite series continues with twists and turns as these unstoppable bridezillas hurtle to the altar, not letting anything or anyone get in their way.



"Bridezillas" is executive produced by Laura Halperin. Executive Producers for We tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and Angela Molloy.

