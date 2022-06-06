VIDEO: BET+ Shares MARTIN: THE REUNION Trailer

The countdown is on! BET+ is reuniting the cast of Martin almost 30 years after the iconic series first premiered.

The trailer for Martin: The Reunion has been released, premiering exclusively on BET+ Thursday, June 16th.

As previously announced, Martin: The Reunion includes interviews with Martin Lawrence ("Martin"), Tisha Campbell ("Gina"), Tichina Arnold ("Pamela") and Carl Anthony Payne II ("Cole") and will showcase special musical performances, behind-the-scenes commentary and surprise guest appearances. Martin: The Reunion is hosted by comedian Affion Crockett.

Watch the new trailer here: