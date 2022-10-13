VIDEO: BBC AMERICA & AMC+ Drop MOOD Series Trailer

BBC AMERICA and AMC+ has released the trailer for Mood, a compelling new six-part series from actor, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle Lecky, based on her critically acclaimed Royal Court play Superhoe.

The series, called "intense, absorbing" by iNews UK and "brilliantly executed" by Refinery29, will debut on BBC AMERICA and AMC+ on Sunday, November 6 at 10:00pm ET. AMC+ will premiere the first two episodes on November 6, with additional episodes available to stream on the service one week early.

Sasha Clayton (Lecky) dreams of becoming a major recording artist, but right now she's a bedroom artist: spending her days smoking weed and stalking her ex-boyfriend (Jordan Duvigneau, My Mum Tracy Beaker) on Instagram.

When she is kicked out of her family home for drunkenly trying to burn her ex's house down, Sasha becomes homeless and is forced to fend for herself, sofa-surfing with local drug dealer Saleem (Mohammad Dalmar). Everything seems to change when she meets and moves in with Instagram influencer and party girl Carly (Lara Peake, Brave New World), who introduces her to the exciting world of making money and becoming 'famous' on social media.

But as the gap between her online presence and her dream of being a singer continues to grow, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape this new influencer world that is more complex and darker than she could have imagined. The series is told in part through the songs that Sasha creates and features an innovative original soundtrack performed by Lecky.

Directed by Dawn Shadforth and Stroma Cairns and produced by Lisa Walters, Mood is written by and stars Nicôle Lecky. The series is executive produced by Nicôle Lecky, Margery Bone for Bonafide Films and Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC. BBC Studios is distributing the series internationally.

Watch the trailer here: