VIDEO: Ava DuVernay Taught Oprah How to Up Her Instagram Game

Ava DuVernay talks about the fifth season of her show 'Queen Sugar.'

Feb. 25, 2021  

Ava DuVernay talks about the fifth season of her show Queen Sugar, the initiatives of her new platform Array Crew and the best advice she has received from Oprah Winfrey.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!


