VIDEO: Arrow Debuts HOTEL POSEIDON Trailer

Arrow Video is excited to announce the January 2022 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

The January 2022 lineup leads with the ARROW release of Stefan Lernous' hilarious and toe-curling debut feature Hotel Poseidon, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland. Hotel Poseidon made its world premiere at Brussels International Festival of Fantastic Film and screened at Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal and Grimmfest in the UK.

Hotel Poseidon is now streaming on ARROW with a host of exclusive extras, including an audio commentary with director Stefan Lernous; an introduction by Tine Van den Wyngaert, Check-in Time: Stefan Lernous chats to Jonas Govarts, writer-director of Cub, Of Cats & Women, chats with director Stefan Lernous in this feature-length discussion of the film, hotel movies, Abattoir Fermé and more; Fantasia International Film Festival 2021 live-streamed Q&A with Stefan Lernous, hosted by Justine Smith; the party scene rehearsal; and a deleted scene.

David reluctantly pretends to be the manager of Hotel Poseidon, where fungus covers the walls and comments such as "faded glory" and "has seen better times" completely fall short to describe this establishment. He wanders the corridors of his personal Overlook Hotel like a zombie, being a passive spectator to what happens around him. Whether it's clients without cash, his mother castrating him with her sharp tongue or the recently deceased aunt in the hallway whose pension kept the place going.

David will gradually lose his balance and tumble into a waking nightmare, in which his hotel is transformed into an existential purgatory. With inner demons on the booze, lustful creatures tempting his lonely soul to sin and a big plunge into the proverbial metaphysical shole, David can expect some strong comments on Trip Advisor.

ARROW is available in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland on the following Apps/devices: Roku (all Roku sticks, boxes, devices, etc), Apple TV & iOS devices, Android TV and mobile devices, Fire TV (all Amazon Fire TV Sticks, boxes, etc), and on all web browsers here.