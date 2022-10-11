VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares MYTHIC QUEST Season Three Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated third season of "Mythic Quest," hailing from co-creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The 10-episode third season will premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, November 11, followed by one new episode weekly through January 6, 2023.

In season three, "Mythic Quest" follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game - they happen in the office. In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering.

Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant - more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

The series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin, who was upped to a series regular for the third season, and guest stars including Joe Manganiello, Lindsey Kraft and Casey Sander.

"Mythic Quest" is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. The first two seasons of "Mythic Quest" are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch the new trailer here: