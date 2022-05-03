VIDEO: Apple TV+ Reveals Trailer for GREATNESS CODE Second Season

Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for season two of the Emmy Award-winning unscripted short form sports documentary series "Greatness Code," revealing what truly drives the world's greatest athletes to succeed.

This season, Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, and Bubba Wallace pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. Told through a stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, "Greatness Code" premieres its second season globally on Friday, May 13 on Apple TV+.

"Greatness Code" is produced for Apple TV+ by RELIGION OF SPORTS and UNINTERRUPTED. Each episode is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces with Religion of Sports' Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, and UNINTERRUPTED's Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller.

"Greatness Code" is part of a lineup of acclaimed and award-winning docuseries and documentaries on Apple TV+, including real-life stories behind the biggest names in sports such as highly anticipated four-part Earvin "Magic" Johnson docuseries "They Call Me Magic"; "The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball" about NBA hopeful Makur Maker; and "Make or Break," following elite WORLD SURF LEAGUE competitors.

Soon to join this slate will be the recently announced feature documentary about Sir Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula One world champion; and, "The Dynasty" a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today's most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 244 wins and 961 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here: