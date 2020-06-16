VIDEO: Anuel Performs 'No Llores Mujer' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On Monday night's episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden connects with Anuel to talk about his new album, "Emmanuel." Corden asks him about the list of collaborations on his new album, Anuel explains how Bob Marley's music has long been an influence, and he shares how special it was to get approval to release "No Llores Mujer."

Anuel then performs "No Llores Mujer" for the Late Late Show audience!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

