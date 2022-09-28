VIDEO: Antoni Porowski Hosts Netflix's EASY-BAKE BATTLE Triailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition. The new series is slated to premiere on October 12.

Life is complicated, but cooking doesn't have to be! Enter Easy-Bake Battle, a new culinary competition series inspired by Hasbro's iconic Easy-Bake Oven, featuring skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food.

The eight-episode series was produced by Tara Long, Geno McDermott, Wes Kauble, Daniel Calin, and Antoni Porowski.

Watch the trailer here: