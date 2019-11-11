VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks About Beginning his Acting Career on THE READ WITH KID FURRY & CRISSLE

This week on The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle, Kid Fury and Crissle are joined by actor and singer Anthony Ramos. On this episode, Anthony talks about how he began his career singing and acting and his comfort level on stage. Kid Fury and Crissle give us their iconic humor and criticism through the segments "Hot Tops," "The Read," and "Black Excellence." The episode airs November 8 at 11pm on FUSE.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in "Hamilton" in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, he has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming "In The Heights" film as Usnavi.

Kid Fury and Crissle West are throwing shade and spilling tea...now on TV. No topic, or person, is safe from their sharp and savvy cultural commentary. In this new talk-variety format, they bring beloved segments like "Hot Tops" and "The Read" from their podcast, while also featuring special celebrity guests. With their honest brand of cultural commentary and opinions, Fury and Crissle dive deep into the big issues and stories affecting their Millennial and Gen-Z peers. The Read with Kid Fury & Crissle airs every Friday at 11pm.





