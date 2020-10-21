VIDEO: Anna Shoemaker Releases New Single 'WON'T MAKE ME CRY' Today

Shimmering with an exploratory production and arrangement.

Edgy alt-pop artist Anna Shoemaker has released her new single, "Won't Make Me Cry," today via BMG. Shimmering with an exploratory production and arrangement, the song-written by Shoemaker and produced by Will Baker-delivers the notable honest lyricism she's become known for.

"I was just feeling like, damn, everyone I date is so dramatic and game-playing, I'm over it," says Anna in regards to the inspiration behind "Won't Make Me Cry." "You're not going to make me cry, why can't we just be cool and real with each other? As a songwriter I feel like I romanticize everything in my personal life, but some days I think to myself, 'this doesn't have to be that deep!' Then there's a side of me that says, 'yes it does, do it for your art!' I guess it's an attempt at protecting yourself from people who negatively affect you."

The Brooklyn-based Shoemaker creates music that propels her well beyond the realm of singer-songwriter. Shoemaker's captivating alt-pop craftiness is spiked with her dreamy, hypnotic vocals; all beaming on the new "Won't Make Me Cry." The track--which boasts a unique opening and a SLOW BURN that is equally intoxicating and intriguing--is a continuum of her relationship with BMG that began with the 2019 single, "If You're Going (I'll Go)."

The Philadelphia-born Shoemaker has created a unique hybrid of music that undoubtedly stands out. Her most recent EP, Everything is Embarrassing (2020, BMG), caught the attention of American Songwriter magazine which noted, "while still catchy and pop, the new songs feel more vulnerable and personal than ever. . .raw and honest lyricism."

Shoemaker credits the expansive Philly independent music scene and her college experience as both major influences for her sound and writing. While at the University of Colorado, the budding artist would perform with just her acoustic guitar, which led to the alt-rock/pop sound that is embedded into her music today.

Ladygunn named Anna an "artist to watch in 2020" and raved that Everything is Embarrassing is "bop after bop of synthy, fun tracks that you can get up and dance or chill and get high to." Billboard noted that "Shoemaker flows freely and honestly" while PopDust has called her "Fun, intimate and pleasantly strange."

The six-track Everything is Embarrassing featured standouts "Funny," and lead single, "If You're Going (I'll Go)." Refinery29 raved, "If this is what Gen Z is going to be like musically, I am all in. Shoemaker is a NYC based singer/songwriter and the gritty realness of this song ['If You're Going (I'll Go)'] has me captivated."

Anna Shoemaker is expected to continue releasing singles with BMG throughout the remainder of 2020.

