VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose Talks TONY AWARDS & PRINCESS AND THE FROG on THE WENDY SHOW

Anika Noni Rose appeared on THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW to discuss her new Netflix series Maid, attending and performing at the 2020 Tony Awards, and voicing Princess Tiana in Disney's Princess and the Frog.

Watch the full interview with guest host Sherri Shepherd below!

For the Princess and the Frog, Anika Noni Rose was named as a Disney legend in 2011.

She is also known for her starring role as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls (2006). She is also known for her performances in theatre, particularly for her starring roles as Emmie Thibodeaux in the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change (2004), for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Beneatha Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun (2014), for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.