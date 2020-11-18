VIDEO: Andrea Bocelli Performs 'I Believe' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

The incredible Andrea Bocelli blesses us with this song from his new album "Believe," a collection of songs celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul. If you want to see more from Andrea Bocelli, consider tuning in to his special holiday event, "Believe In Christmas," which airs live from the Teatro Regio di Parma opera house on December 12th. Tickets are available beginning this Friday at https://shops.ticketmasterpartners.co.

Watch the performance below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You