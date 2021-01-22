VIDEO: Alison Brie Reveals Her Secret to Acting Drunk
She talks about her film PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN.
Alison Brie talks about her first on-screen role on Hannah Montana, her film Promising Young Woman and acting drunk.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
