VIDEO: Alison Brie Reveals Her Secret to Acting Drunk

She talks about her film PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN.

Jan. 22, 2021  

Alison Brie talks about her first on-screen role on Hannah Montana, her film Promising Young Woman and acting drunk.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



