VIDEO: Ali Wong Makes Directorial Debut with SHENG WANG

Actress, comedian, and writer Ali Wong makes her directorial debut with Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy. The new special will begin streaming on September 6.

Sheng Wang makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, marking Ali Wong's directorial debut and filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sheng finds magic in the mundane as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you DON'T use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more.

Executive producers include Ali Wong, Sheng Wang, and John Irwin. Watch the new trailer here: