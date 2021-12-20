VIDEO: Alexander Skarsgård & Nicole Kidman In THE NORTHMAN Trailer

Focus Features has shared the trailer for The Northman. The film will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022.

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder.

With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Watch the new trailer here: