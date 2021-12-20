Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Alexander Skarsgård & Nicole Kidman In THE NORTHMAN Trailer

pixeltracker

Focus Features will release The Northman in theaters on April 22, 2022.

Dec. 20, 2021  

Focus Features has shared the trailer for The Northman. The film will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022.

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder.

With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Alexander Skarsgård & Nicole Kidman In THE NORTHMAN Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Girl from the North Country Logo Black Shirt
Girl from the North Country Logo Black Shirt
Come From Away Speckled Blue Logo Mug
Come From Away Speckled Blue Logo Mug
Girl from the North Country Logo Speckled Mug
Girl from the North Country Logo Speckled Mug

From This Author Michael Major