VIDEO: Alec Baldwin's Trump Returns For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Cold Open

Article Pixel Sep. 29, 2019  

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump has returned for last night's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cold open!

With the threat of impeachment looming, Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls those closest to him including Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), Kanye West (Chris Redd), William Barr (Aidy Bryant), Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Kim Jong-un (Bowen Yang), Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) Eric and Don Jr. (Alex Moffat, Mikey Day), and Liev Schreiber.

Watch the hilarious clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

