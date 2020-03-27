VIDEO: Alec Baldwin and 5SOS Join THE TONIGHT SHOW For Special 'At Home' Edition

Jimmy Fallon is back with a brand new episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition."

Joining Jimmy is special guest (and fellow New Yorker), Alec Baldwin - who chats with Jimmy about the duties of parenthood while being quarantined, and later Luke Hemmings of 5 Second of Summer gives an intimate performance of "Old Me" from their new album.

Watch below!

The episode will support the charity East Hampton Food Pantry. Following its premiere on YouTube last week, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition" has been a hit, and a lot of fun for both Jimmy and the viewers - with over 18 million views combined, and has helped raised more than $200,000 for charity.





