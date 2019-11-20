VIDEO: Al Gore Talks Climate Change on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Former VP Al Gore talks about his optimism about the fight against climate change, 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action and the Green New Deal.

Watch the clip from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" below.

