VIDEO: Aidy Bryant Talks Wardrobe Malfunctions on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Article Pixel Jan. 16, 2020  

Aidy Bryant reveals what was going on off-camera during the wardrobe mistake that threw her into a fit of giggles in the middle SNL's Season 45 premiere and discusses Season 2 of Shrill.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



