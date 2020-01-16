VIDEO: Aidy Bryant Talks Wardrobe Malfunctions on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON!

Aidy Bryant reveals what was going on off-camera during the wardrobe mistake that threw her into a fit of giggles in the middle SNL's Season 45 premiere and discusses Season 2 of Shrill.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

