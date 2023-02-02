VIDEO: Adrienne Bailon Hosts LOVE FOR THE AGES Reunion

In the special Love For the Ages reunion trailer, the group meets again; with things still left unsaid and wounds to heal, surprises await in an unexpected place; a LOVE CONNECTION arises. The reunion will premiere on February 9 on Peacock.

From Red Arrow's Kinetic Content, the team behind Love is Blind, Married at First Sight, and Wife Swap, comes LOVE FOR THE AGES. Is the grass greener on the other side?

Deep in the heart of the legendary city of angels, three middle-aged LA-tino couples, all at a personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages, find themselves granted the wish of a lifetime.

What will they do with the chance to turn back time and swap their current spouses for much younger partners for a month of real-life change?

A powerful social and psychological experiment sparked by the current trend of "age-gap" couples, audiences will share in the discovery as to whether the original couples opt to remain together, for better or worse, or dare to embark on a new life alone or with a sexy new partner.

Watch the new reunion trailer here: