VIDEO: Adam Sandler Sings Tribute to Chris Farley on SNL

During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, host Adam Sandler sang a tribute to his friend and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE alum Chris Farley.

While accompanying himself on guitar, Sandler kept sneaking looks at the screen beside him, which showed clips of some of Farley's most iconic moments.

Watch the full video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





