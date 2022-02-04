VIDEO: ALLBLK Releases Romantic Drama STAYCATION Trailer

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black TV and film from AMC Networks, announced TODAY the world premiere of the romantic drama feature film Staycation. The film stars Jennfier Freeman, Shelton Jolivette, Amelia Jefferies and Kendrick Brown, and premieres Thursday, February 10th on ALLBLK.

In Staycation, divorce is on the horizon for Kyle (Shelton Jolivette) and Dawn (Jennifer Freeman), but before they call it quits, their marriage counselor gives them a final homework assignment. They must spend three days together in a house, ALONE. During their stay, the causes for their marital woes emerge. With these new revelations, they must decide if they are going to stay together or abandon their love forever.

Staycation is produced, written and directed by Aaron Abdin and Ali Abdin. With Shelton Jolivette serving as producer and Marel Felder and Jalen Mack serving as executive producers.

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically - Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found.

Watch the new trailer here: