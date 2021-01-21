VIDEO: AJR Perform 'Bang!' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Their new album, 'OK ORCHESTRA,' will be available March 26.
Late Late Show music guest AJR shares a performance of their hit song "Bang!"
Watch the performance below!
