VIDEO: ABC Shares STOLEN: THE UNSOLVED THEFT OF A $3,000,000 VIOLIN Special Trailer

Adding to its true-crime slate, ABC Owned Television Stations announced the release of the trailer to the ABC7/WLS-TV-produced documentary, "Stolen: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin," today, ahead of the Feb. 3 streaming premiere on ABC7 Chicago App, and connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

The true-crime documentary features what is deemed as the world's greatest violin, a Davidoff Stradivarius, that was stolen 25 years ago from renowned violinist Erica Morini and is still missing. The theft is on the FBI's list of top 10 unsolved art crimes.

Days before Morini died in 1995, the violin was stolen from a closet in her 5th Avenue apartment in New York City.

The hourlong documentary features individuals who were close to Morini along with interviews with the FBI, well-known violinists and experts who examine the fate of the Davidoff Stradivarius, the beauty and uniqueness of its creation, and whether its sound will ever be heard again.

The production team behind "Stolen" include Zach Ben-Amots, and Jordan Arseneau as executive producers, and Justin Allen, and Matt Knutson as producers.

Watch the new trailer here: