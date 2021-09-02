VIDEO: ABC Releases Trailer for OUR AMERICA: TODOS UNIDOS Special

ABC Owned Television stations will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 with the streaming premiere of a weeklong news special, Our America: Todos Unidos, on Sept. 15, available to stream across the eight-owned station's 32 connected TV apps. The multiplatform news program culminates with a one-hour special that debuts across linear the weekend of Sept. 18-19.

Todos Unidos celebrates the rich cultures and traditions in the Hispanic and Latino communities while looking at social and cultural challenges unique to their community. From actors and activists to business owners who are keeping traditions alive, the hourlong news special shines a light on diverse voices from the Hispanic community honoring their heritage, celebrating their culture and expressing their identity.

The special is executive produced by ABC Owned Television Stations' Race and Culture Content executive producers Mariel Myers, Porsha Grant and Nzinga Blake.

"Our America: Todos Unidos" is available on Sept. 15 via streaming across each Owned Stations Free News App: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno, and connected TV Apps on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Watch the trailer below: